Hall Of Fame College Basketball Coach Has Passed Away

The college basketball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday morning involving former Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jim Phelan. He unfortunately passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night at the age of 92.

Phelan was simply remarkable during his time at Mount St. Mary’s, owning an 830-524 record and leading the program to a championship in 1962.

In 2008, Phelan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. To this day he’s considered one of the best coaches in college basketball history.

Shortly after the news broke that Phelan passed away, Mount St. Mary’s released a statement on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to share that legendary @MountHoops coach Jim Phelan passed away peacefully in his sleep at home last night,” Mount St. Mary’s University Athletics tweeted. “You will be greatly missed Coach!”

Dan Engelstad, the current head coach of Mount St. Mary’s basketball program, released a statement on Phelan and what he meant to him.

“His friendship and mentorship were a true gift in my life. He lifted me up during some lean coaching years. I will miss our lunches, his laugh, and his storytelling,” Engelstad said. “But I have no doubt that his memory, his legacy, will continue to live on for generations to come in the players that he coached, the coaches that he mentored, and at Mount St. Mary’s University. The Mount is so lucky you were ours.”

Engelstad is certainly right about Phelan’s legacy lasting for generations to come.

Our thoughts are with the Phelan family during this time.