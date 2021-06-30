Just a few months ago, basketball fans learned that Larry Brown was under consideration as a potential assistant coach.

In late March, ESPN’s insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Indiana coach Mike Woodson considered Brown for a role on the Hoosiers staff. Those conversations eventually came to an end with Brown staying retired.

However, yet another coach came calling and Brown apparently couldn’t say no. According to a new report from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Brown landed a job on the Memphis coaching staff.

Goodman said he’ll be an assistant to current head coach Penny Hardaway.

Memphis’ Penny Hardaway is hiring Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown as an assistant coach, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 30, 2021

The news comes just a few minutes after Hardaway announced he’s staying at Memphis rather than leaving for the NBA. He was reportedly a frontrunner to land the Orlando Magic opening, but decided to stay with the Tigers.

As for Brown, he’ll return to the court for the first time since he coached the SMU Mustangs in 2016. He’s one of the most legendary and accomplished coaches in basketball history. He won an NBA title as well as an NCAA championship.

Brown coached Hardaway for one season with the New York Knicks. Now they’ll be back together on the sidelines at Memphis this season.