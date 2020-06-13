Harvard isn’t considered a powerhouse when it comes to recruiting elite-level basketball players, but the coaching staff landed a huge commitment this Saturday afternoon.

Louis Lesmond, a four-star recruit from the 2021 class, announced where he’ll play college basketball. Despite having offers from Power Five programs, such as Nebraska and Wisconsin, the Illinois native will be taking his talents to Harvard.

The official announcement from Lesmond took place this afternoon on his Twitter account. His decision might serve as a surprise to opposing schools that were in the sweepstakes for his services.

“I also want to thank Coach Amaker and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and my abilities,” Lesmond said. “Finally, I am happy and proud to announce that I am committing to Harvard University!”

Here’s the full announcement from Lesmond:

This decision allows Lesmond to compete for a Division I program while receiving an Ivy League education. It’s a win-win scenario for the four-star guard. He follows in the footsteps of previous blue-chip recruits like Bryce Aiken.

Lesmond is the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 73 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports.

Amaker also has commitments from former football player-turned-basketball star Bennett Pitcher and three-star point guard Denham Wojcik. At this pace, he should put together a really strong class for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The future looks bright for the Crimson, especially with the way Amaker has been recruiting over the past few years.