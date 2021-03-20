March Madness lived up to the hype on Friday, as a handful of double-digit seeds won their matchups in the Round of 64. Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee all entered the NCAA Tournament with championship aspirations, but they’ve already been knocked out of the field.

While there were multiple upsets that went down yesterday, it’s worth noting some of the top seeds flexed their muscles in the opening round. Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois and Houston all looked impressive in the Round of 64.

Friday’s results should set up an exciting Round of 32 in the Midwest Region. It’ll be interesting to see if top seed Illinois can take care of Loyola-Chicago, one of the fan favorites in this year’s tournament.

Additionally, it’ll be fun to watch Syracuse square off with West Virginia. There’s a lot of history between these two programs since they were originally in the Big East.

Moving over to the Midwest, the most exciting team right now has to be Oral Roberts. After stunning Ohio State in the opening round, the Golden Eagles will try to keep that momentum going when they face the Florida Gators.

Here’s the updated bracket for the Midwest and South:

Oral Roberts, North Texas and Syracuse highlight an upset-filled Day 2 of #MarchMadness Here’s a look at the updated bracket: pic.twitter.com/2EkpRlFw6l — Beyond The Bleachers (@BeyondBleachers) March 20, 2021

There are only 121 perfect brackets remaining in the world.

A lot of brackets were busted after Oral Roberts beat Ohio State, and then for good measure, North Texas defeated Purdue.

Another day of madness could be in store for college basketball fans.