High School Basketball Player Arrested For Postgame Incident

On Tuesday night, a high school basketball game in Iowa ended in disastrous fashion during the postgame handshake line.

The Nevada High School boy’s basketball team battled Carlisle in Iowa on Tuesday night. Nevada walked away with a 72-47, but the real action didn’t begin until after the game.

A 17-year-old player for Carlisle allegedly sucker-punched a Nevada player in the stomach and mouth during the postgame handshake line. He’s been arrested and now faces a felony charge.

The player who was punched, meanwhile, was knocked unconscious and received four stitches on his mouth.

“A player on the Carlisle High School basketball team in Iowa has been charged with a felony after appearing to punch out an opposing player in the handshake line at the end of Tuesday night’s game,” wrote Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports.

“According to to police, a 17-year-old Carlisle senior is suspected of punching a player on the Nevada High School basketball team, in the head and stomach. A police report viewed by Des Moines’ KCCI confirmed that [the player] was arrested and is now facing a felony charge of willful injury.”

This appears to be video of the actual fight.

Punches thrown last night after the Nevada/Carlisle game. pic.twitter.com/6dR2czboqE — Trackhound (@Trackhound11) December 1, 2021

This is completely inexcusable.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the 17-year-old basketball player doesn’t play another game this season.