High School Basketball Player Reportedly Killed On Sunday Night

The city of Beckley, W.V. is mourning the loss of Dewayne Richardson, an 18-year-old high school basketball player in the area who was reportedly killed Sunday night.

Richardson, who was a junior at Woodrow Wilson High, was reportedly shot and killed around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night, according to a report from West Virginia Metro News.

“A Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player was shot and killed in Beckley Sunday night,” wrote Jeff Jenkins of West Virginia Metro News. “Multiple sources confirm Dewayne Richardson, 18, of Beckley, was shot at around 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Terrill Street in East Beckley. Richardson was initially taken to Raleigh General Hospital and then on to Charleston Area Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.”

Richardson and the Woodrow Flying Eagles were scheduled to play Morgantown this Thursday in the West Virginia boy’s state basketball tournament. It’s unclear if the tournament game will still take place.

Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman sent a heartfelt message to the Woodrow boy’s basketball team and the Richardson family. Take a look below.

My thoughts and prayers are with the @wwhsbasketball family this morning. We are very close with the Beckley basketball family off the court and our hearts are bleeding for them this morning. Prayers to all of our Woodrow Wilson friends. Many prayers for the family. 🙏 — Dave Tallman (@Coach_Tallman) May 3, 2021

Dewayne Richardson started several games for the Flying Eagles, but primarily served as the first man off the bench. He was averaging 8.6 points per game this season.

This is just a horrific tragedy for Woodrow Wilson High and the entire Richardson family and friends. We send our condolences to the entire area during this tragic time.