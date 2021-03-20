The NCAA Tournament started off with a bang on Friday, as several upsets went down in the opening round. As a result, there aren’t that many perfect brackets remaining in the world.

Oral Roberts was responsible for the biggest upset in the first round, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State in overtime. More than 95 percent of 14.7 million brackets had the Buckeyes advancing to the Round of 32. A lot of fans actually had Ohio State winning the South Region.

A major upset also took place in the Midwest Region, as Oregon State blew out Tennessee. This didn’t ruin as many brackets though since it was a traditional 12-over-5 upset.

The second-biggest upset occurred toward the end of the night, and once again it was a Big Ten program on the wrong side of things. Purdue was stunned by North Texas in overtime, which was crucial because 49.7 percent of brackets had the Boilermakers advancing to the Sweet 16.

Syracuse put the finishing touches on what was an upset-filled first day, defeating No. 6 San Diego State. Buddy Boeheim was unbelievable for the Orange, making 7-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc.

With the first full day of the NCAA Tournament officially in the books, there are only 108 perfect brackets remaining.

Of the 14.7 million Tournament Challenge brackets, only 108 are still perfect 😳 pic.twitter.com/oJVPdovqL3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2021

These 108 brackets could get busted at any point this Saturday since there’s a full slate of games on the schedule.

Although the odds of someone actually having a perfect bracket this year are slim to none, it’s fun to follow along and see if someone can come close to making history.