How Michael Jordan Reacted To Kobe’s ‘Dream Team’ Comments

We’re all waiting with baited breath for the long-anticipated docu-series The Last Dance. But ahead of that 10-part series, some unshared stories on Michael Jordan’s life are coming out.

One of those stories coming out today comes from NC Central head coach LeVelle Moton, a friend of Jordan’s. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Moton told a story from 2012 when Kobe Bryant declared that his Team USA Olympic squad would beat Michael Jordan’s Dream Team.

Moton and Eric “Sleepy” Floyd were watching TV with Jordan when he found out about Kobe’s comments via the ESPN ticker. Apparently, Jordan was infuriated by the comments and began cursing while naming out some potential matchups.

Moton said he and Floyd left Jordan alone to vent for a while, but the NBA legend found him later to discuss matchups. The NC Central coach said he told Jordan at the time that no one could guard him, but said that in his mind he believed Jordan and Kobe would “cancel each other out.”

It’s truly a wild story, and the fine details that Moton presents only make it crazier.

Publicly though, Jordan simply laughed at the idea.

Scrolled across the ESPN ticker. MJ was pissed. He was cursing out the TV and discussing the potential matchups aloud. Me & Sleepy eased to the side and began to eat chicken tenders so MJ could vent alone..Five minutes later, he tapped me on my shoulder and said Cont'd — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) April 19, 2020

Times, but this moment was more memorable…Tune in tonight and let's all enter the mind of a Living Legend…#TheLastDance — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) April 19, 2020

There was a 20-year gap between the 1992 Dream Team and the 2012 Team USA squad. But both teams won Olympic gold medals in dominating fashion.

We’ll never truly know which team was better, but it sure is fun to see members of both team rant and rave about one another.

The Last Dance should be amazing.