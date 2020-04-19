The Spun

How Michael Jordan Reacted To Kobe’s ‘Dream Team’ Comments

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan share the floor together.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. Bryant, who is 19 and bypassed college basketball to play in the NBA, scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, and Jordan scored a team-high 36 points. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

We’re all waiting with baited breath for the long-anticipated docu-series The Last Dance. But ahead of that 10-part series, some unshared stories on Michael Jordan’s life are coming out.

One of those stories coming out today comes from NC Central head coach LeVelle Moton, a friend of Jordan’s. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Moton told a story from 2012 when Kobe Bryant declared that his Team USA Olympic squad would beat Michael Jordan’s Dream Team.

Moton and Eric “Sleepy” Floyd were watching TV with Jordan when he found out about Kobe’s comments via the ESPN ticker. Apparently, Jordan was infuriated by the comments and began cursing while naming out some potential matchups.

Moton said he and Floyd left Jordan alone to vent for a while, but the NBA legend found him later to discuss matchups. The NC Central coach said he told Jordan at the time that no one could guard him, but said that in his mind he believed Jordan and Kobe would “cancel each other out.”

It’s truly a wild story, and the fine details that Moton presents only make it crazier.

Publicly though, Jordan simply laughed at the idea.

 

There was a 20-year gap between the 1992 Dream Team and the 2012 Team USA squad. But both teams won Olympic gold medals in dominating fashion.

We’ll never truly know which team was better, but it sure is fun to see members of both team rant and rave about one another.

The Last Dance should be amazing.

