Incoming Big Ten Freshman Basketball Player Reportedly Injured

An incoming freshman for Wisconsin basketball is reportedly injured.

Incoming Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian is currently scheduled to play in Indiana-Kentucky all-star events this weekend.

However, per a report, Essegian suffered a foot/ankle injury during a scrimmage on Wednesday.

It's currently unclear how severe the injury is or if he'll miss any time at all.

"#Badgers incoming freshman Connor Essegian is scheduled to play in Indiana-Kentucky all-star events Friday and Saturday. However, was told he suffered a foot/ankle injury during a scrimmage tonight," said Jeff Potrykus. "Not sure of the severity/whether he will miss the games."

Essegian is a three-star recruit out of the state of Indiana. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is the No. 230 overall recruit in his class.

Hopefully the injury is nothing serious.