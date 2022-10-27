Iowa Basketball Player Suspended For Exhibition Game

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 22: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyArena on March 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Iowa announced that junior Ahron Ulis is suspended for Monday's exhibition game against Truman State.

Per David Eickholt of 247Sports, the school said Ulis won't play after getting cited for disorderly conduct earlier this month. No details were provided about the incident or whether he will face any further discipline from the team.

Ulis averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 35 games off the bench for Iowa last season. The 6'3" guard's minutes nearly doubled to 13.9 per game after averaging 7.0 as a freshman.

After scoring two points throughout the Hawkeyes' triumphant Big Ten Tournament run, Ulis didn't see any playing time during Iowa's first-round NCAA tournament loss to Richmond.

His older brother, Tyler Ulis, was a consensus All-American at Kentucky before playing two seasons for the Phoenix Suns.

The Hawkeyes will enter the 2022-23 season without last year's star player. Following an All-American campaign, Keegan Murray joined the NBA when the Sacramento Kings made him the No. 4 overall pick.

Iowa will begin the regular season against Bethune on Nov. 7.