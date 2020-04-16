Jalen Green, No. 3 Overall Recruit, Reportedly Makes Decision

It looks like the G-League isn’t fooling around in its effort to land some of the prized 2020 recruiting prospects.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, 2020 five-star guard Jalen Green is informing colleges of his plans to enter the NBA G-League rather than attend college. Per the report, Green will be joining an enhanced version of the G-League, where he can make upwards of $125,000.

247Sports rates Green as the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He is the No. 2 combo guard in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of California.

Green won gold medals for Team USA in the FIBA U17 and U19 World Championship in 2018 and 2019. He is considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft.

ESPN News Story: No. 1 recruit Jalen Green informing college suitors of plans to enter NBA/G League pathway, sources sayhttps://t.co/9twO3uLMlZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2020

In just the past few days we’ve seen reports that the G-League has been making overtures to the top prospects in the 2020 class.

It was reported that Kentucky signee Terrence Clarke might leave the Wildcats to join. But Clarke ultimately doubled-down on his commitment.

However, it looks like the reports that the G-League was going after several of the top stars was true after all.

