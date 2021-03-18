Jalen Rose Names His ‘Cinderella’ Team For The NCAA Tournament

What makes the NCAA Tournament so special is that a double-digit seed can go on an improbable run that busts every American’s bracket. With the tournament just about set to begin, ESPN’s Jalen Rose revealed his pick for this year’s Cinderella team.

Rose will obviously be rooting hard for his Michigan Wolverines this March. That being said, he believes a program from Ohio has the tools necessary to make a deep run in the tournament.

During this Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Rose stated his case for the Ohio Bobcats being this year’s Cinderella team.

“It’s because of that guy right there, Jason Preston,” Rose said. “How about in the MAC Championship he almost had a five times five. You know what that means? At least five points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in a game. He’s a dynamic player and has a chance to make them a Cinderella.”

Jalen Rose just picked Ohio as his March Madness Cinderella. Specifically shouted out Jason Preston. pic.twitter.com/1kshwbDzxS — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 18, 2021

Preston had an impressive season with the Bobcats, averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Ohio punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by knocking off Buffalo in the MAC Championship.

The Bobcats received a tough draw for the Round of 64, as they’ll take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. If they pull off the upset, they’ll face either Creighton or UC Santa Barbara in the Round of 32.

Do you think Ohio will shock the college basketball world this weekend?