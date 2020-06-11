Jay Bilas Comments On College Basketball’s Upcoming Season

The upcoming college basketball season could be among the most unique in the history of the sport, and it’s got ESPN’s Jay Bilas a bit concerned.

In a recent interview on the ACC Network, Bilas admitted that it was “a bit scary” to think that the 2020-21 college hoops season might be “compromised.” His concern is that a potential second wave of the coronavirus combined with flu season could be a problem.

“It’s a little bit scary, the idea basketball could be compromised,” Bilas said, per 247Sports. “But what I’ve been hearing from different schools is they’re going to try and start school early and bring students back in August, no fall break, and they’ll try to close things down for the first semester in November. There’s contingency planning for not having students on campus the second semester, because of a potential second wave of this and normal flu season, so that could compromise basketball.”

Bilas further noted that the indoor nature of college basketball makes it potentially easier for germs to spread. Ultimately, he expects that the sport is in for “a bumpy ride.”

“…It it concerning and the truth is none of know what’s going to happen, but basketball has more questions because it’s an indoor sport. Fewer players and everything, but It’s indoors, so the idea we’re going to have fans in a super-spread type event I can’t imagine. We’ll learn a lot from the NBA this summer and how college football goes about things, but I don’t see anything but a bumpy ride, but I just hope we get to the ride.”

The coronavirus outbreak in March forced most sports organizations to suspend or cancel their seasons. The 2020 year will end without an NCAA Tournament or a national champion.

But there is some cause for optimism out there. Schools are reopening and we’re getting closer and closer to some kind of agreement to bring back college sports.

There may be risks, but the powers that be are doing everything in their power to mitigate them.