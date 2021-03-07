Jay Bilas Identifies ‘Out Of Control’ Problem With College Basketball

The final minute of today’s Iowa-Wisconsin game was a rough one to say the least. But there was an issue with the game that ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas declared has become “out of control” in the sport.

In the waning “seconds” of the 77-73 Iowa win, NCAA officials needed multiple instant replay checks. When all was said and done, that final minute of actual gameplay took 20 minutes to complete.

Bilas has been frustrated by instant replay before, but this game was seemingly the final straw. Taking to Twitter he declared that the replay review is “out of control” and that “change is required.”

“Wisconsin-Iowa is conclusive proof that replay review is out of control,” Bilas tweeted. “Change is required.”

Issues with replay have been a problem for a long time and in most sports. The NFL, NBA and even Premier League has been vexed by interrupted game flow due to some very long replay reviews.

Someone, somewhere needs to take the time to find a way to make these reviews more concise. With the way attention spans are these days, the future of some of these sports may depend on it.

As for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers, they may be on a collision course in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin plays the winner of Northwestern-Nebraska on Thursday, and would face Iowa in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday if they win.

Hopefully the Big Ten makes sure that a different set of officials are working that game if we get it.