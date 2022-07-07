Jay Bilas Ranks His 5 Best Arenas In College Basketball

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What's the best stadium in college basketball? Jay Bilas gave his top-five choices, but he couldn't pick between two locations for the first spot.

When answering a fan's query on TikTok, the ESPN analyst was torn between Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse. He placed them in a tie for No. 1, lauding their traditions and history.

"Those two places are soulful," Bilas said. "You can sit in there when there's nobody's in there and just feel it. It's got a feeling you can't describe."

Rupp Arena, home of the Kentucky Wildcats, sits at No. 3. He said the Lexington venue "jumps out at you" as a top candidate, partially because of their ice cream.

Breslin Center occupies his fourth slot. While he doesn't believe Michigan State's building "necessarily sets itself part," the on-court action from Tom Izzo's Spartans always delivers.

Bilas also recognized Indiana's Assembly Hall at No. 5 because it's "loaded for a big game" with "a sea of crimson on each side."

Do you agree with Bilas' list? What other arenas deserve praise among college basketball's best?