Jay Bilas Says It’s ‘Unclear’ If College Basketball Will Start On Time

With all eyes on the upcoming football season, not many are examining whether or not the 2020-21 college basketball season will take place. College basketball expert Jay Bilas addressed the concern on Monday.

College hoops was one of the sports most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak back in March. The NCAA made the abrupt decision to cancel the 2020 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournament following the cancellation of several conference tournaments.

The NCAA has plenty of time to consider scenarios for the 2020-21 college hoops season. But Bilas is starting to think through the options now rather than waiting until later in the year.

The College GameDay host believes the 2020-21 college basketball season could be a “second-semester endeavor.”

“Well we don’t even know if it’ll go off on schedule in October and November,” Bilas told Paul Finebaum, via 247Sports. “. . . I could certainly see college basketball being a second-semester endeavor. Heck, there are discussions now, as you probably know far better than I do, about football playing after the Christmas holidays. So you could start in January or February or whenever and then run it for the rest of the school year.”

There’s plenty of options on the table with so much time left between now and October.

One scenario could feature both college football and basketball taking place at the beginning of next year.

College basketball discussions will become much more prominent as the year progresses. First, the NCAA has to figure out the 2020 college football season.