Jay Wright Has Reportedly Made Decision On Next Job

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 21: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jay Wright shocked the basketball world in April when he announced that he's retiring as the head coach at Villanova.

Fast forward to mid-October, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has provided an update on Wright's career.

Wright, a two-time national champion, will be in studio for CBS and Turner Sports during the Final Four. Additionally, he'll call regular season games for the network.

CBS and Turner Sports have not yet released a statement on this matter.

When it was announced that Wright was retiring, many speculated that he'd head over to the NBA for the 2022-23 season. He quickly shut down that narrative though.

"I know I made the right decision, because I don't think going into next year I'd be able to do the things I need to do to keep this program at a high level," Wright said. "But I'm going to take this year and really throw myself into this position at Villanova, and then see what's out there. I just didn't want to be the coach at Villanova and not be 100 percent in."

Perhaps Wright will enjoy his time as a broadcaster so much that it becomes a long-term gig. It's also possible he returns to coaching after taking the year off.