Jeff Goodman Names The Best Coach In College Basketball

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of Naismith Court at Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 9, 2012 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There are a plethora of great coaches in college basketball, but Jeff Goodman of Stadium believes one stands out from the pack.

During the latest edition of "The Field of 68," Goodman said Kansas head coach Bill Self is "probably the best coach" in college basketball.

"They have probably the best coach in the country," Goodman said. "They just won with Ochai Agbaji as their best player. He was ranked 336th coming out of high school. I think Bill Self has learned I don't need Andrew Wiggins or Joel Embiid [to win an NCAA title]."

Self is a two-time national champion with over 700 career wins. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

With legends like Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams no longer coaching, it's not a reach to say Self is the best in the business.

Kansas is 2-0 on the season without Self on the sideline. He was suspended by the school for the first four games of the season amid the NCAA investigation's into alleged recruiting violations.

Self will return on Nov. 23 for Kansas' matchup against NC State.