J.J. Redick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Duke Career

The NCAA announced a historic shift in policy on Wednesday, revealing that it will allow its athletes to earn compensation off of their name, image and likeness starting on Thursday, July 1. The move will allow current college athletes to profit off of their own celebrity without endangering their eligibility.

The change is a long overdue step in the right direction for the future of the NCAA. However, the numerous college athletes in the past that never got an opportunity to be compensated for their own fame will still miss out on the chance to profit.

One of the athletes of old that would’ve been a major beneficiary of the NCAA’s recent ruling was former Duke basketball player, J.J. Redick. The Blue Devils sharpshooter was one of the biggest names in college sports during his time in Durham from 2002 to 2006 and he certainly had a loyal following.

Redick recognized that he could’ve done well under the NCAA’s new policy. He took to social media to express as much and (somewhat) sarcastically share what he would’ve spent his earnings on as a college student.

“From 2004-2006, I would have made a bag on NIL endorsements,” Redick tweeted on Wednesday night. “Sadly- I would have blown it all on Natty Light and Lacoste polos (with the collars popped, of course).

From 2004-2006, I would have made a bag 💰 on NIL endorsements. Sadly- I would have blown it all on Natty Light and Lacoste polos (with the collars popped, of course). — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 1, 2021

Redick isn’t wrong about one thing: he would’ve cashed in if he had played under the NCAA’s new policy. Whether he actually would’ve spent the money on beer and Lacoste polos is another story.

Unfortunately, for Redick and past college athletes, there seems to be no benefit package coming their way. Those who once played for the NCAA weren’t able to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and often times were punished for receiving any sort of “illegal” benefit.

The past can’t change, but the NCAA can work toward making a better future for its current athletes.