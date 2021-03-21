NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, who is from the town of Athens, home to Ohio University, loved what he saw from the 13-seed Ohio Bobcats’ upset of four-seed Virginia on Saturday.

Burrow has plenty of ties to the state of Ohio. He began his college football career at Ohio State University. The Cincinnati Bengals then selected Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The now NFL quarterback spent his Saturday watching the Big Dance, like the rest of us. That means he got to witness No. 13 seed Ohio’s massive upset over No. 4 seed Virginia.

The Bobcats escaped with a four-point victory against the Cavaliers, drawing rave reviews from college hoops fans everywhere. Burrow is the latest to share his reaction to Ohio’s massive win.

“How bout those Bobcats,” Burrow wrote on Twitter Saturday evening.

Take a look.

How bout those Bobcats — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) March 21, 2021

The Ohio Bobcats will take on five-seed Creighton on Monday with an opportunity to move onto the Sweet 16. It sounds like Joe Burrow will be tuning in.

The Bengals quarterback, meanwhile, is on the road to recovery. He suffered a gruesome season-ending injury during the 2020-21 season. Luckily, he should be able to return in time for the 2021 season.

The Bengals looked much improved with Burrow under center last year, which just goes to show the kind of impact the former No. 1 overall impact can have on an entire offense.

As long as Burrow returns to top shape, the Bengals should continue to improve in coming years.

[Joe Burrow]