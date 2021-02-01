Joe Lunardi Announces Decision On His Future At ESPN

Longtime ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi will be sticking around a while, the Worldwide Leader announced on Monday.

Lunardi, who is basically the Godfather or modern bracketology, has signed a new multi-year deal with ESPN. He’ll continue to produce his bracket projections, as well as provide analysis on a variety of ESPN radio and television platforms.

“I’ll continue to take the work seriously, but not myself. I’m just a fan who knows a little more about brackets than most,” Lunardi said.

Lunardi’s first postseason NCAA Tournament guide was published in 1995. Shortly after that, he was hired at ESPN.

Looks like you’re stuck with me… https://t.co/o0J4LA076N — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 1, 2021

This March will be especially busy for Lunardi. In addition to handicapping what will be an unprecedented NCAA Tournament due to COVID, he has a new book coming out.

Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession will be released sometime next month. It’s Lunardi’s first foray into book writing.

In the meantime, you can check out his latest Bracketology projections here.