Photos: Meet Jon Elmore, Player Going Viral In The Basketball Tournament

Every year, The Basketball Tournament presents a breakout star. It appears Jon Elmore just so happens to fit that description for this year’s tournament.

Elmore had an incredible collegiate career at Marshall, becoming the Conference USA all-time leading scorer. He led the Herd to their first NCAA Tournament win during the 2017-18 season, shocking Wichita State.

Over the course of his career with the Herd, Elmore won the Conference USA Tournament MVP and made the all-conference team on three occasions. Now, the former Marshall star is showcasing his skills at The Basketball Tournament.

Elmore is having an outstanding performance for his TBT team, Herd That. What makes his performance even more impressive is the fact that he’s lighting up the boxscore against Overseas Elite.

Overseas Elite has a former NBA All-Star on its roster in the form of Joe Johnson. Most fans tuned in just because of Johnson, but it’s actually Elmore stealing the show with 20 points in the first half.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Elmore knocked a deep three from the Puma logo. His performance has kept Herd That in the game with Overseas Elite.

Herd That has become the Cinderella of this year’s tournament. During the Round of 16, Elmore helped lead his team to an improbable comeback over The Money Team.

I just watched the whole 1st half of the @thetournament. 2 things stand out: Jon Elmore (@elmore33) needs a serious look from the NBA. I can’t believe how good Joe Johnson is. He’s unreal vs civilians, basically unstoppable. — Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) July 11, 2020

Only time will tell if Elmore can knock off yet another powerhouse team in The Basketball Tournament.

You can watch the rest of the second half between Herd That and Overseas Elite on ESPN.