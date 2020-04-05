The Spun

Jon Rothstein Updates His College Basketball Preseason Top 25

Jay Wright cutting down the net for Villanova.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats cuts down a piece of the net after the 74-72 win over the Seton Hall Pirates during the Big East Championship Game at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 2019-20 men’s college basketball season should be coming to an end tomorrow night. Unfortunately, coronavirus has left us all longing for 2020-21.

As we look ahead to next year, we’ve already gotten several way-too-early preseason top 25 projections.  CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein constantly updates his rankings, and he doesn’t stick to 25 teams. Instead, Rothstein rates the top 45 programs.

At this point in the process, Rothstein shifts teams around based off transfer announcements, NBA draft declarations and late commitments. For instance, he moved Ohio State down to No. 28 today after the announcement that guard Luther Muhammad is transferring.

Right now, Gonzaga remains Rothstein’s No. 1 team, with Villanova, Baylor, Kansas and Iowa rounding out the first five.

His top 15 is as follows:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Villanova
  3. Baylor
  4. Kansas
  5. Iowa
  6. Creighton
  7. Virginia
  8. Michigan State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Duke
  11. Wisconsin
  12. UCLA
  13. Florida State
  14. Tennessee
  15. Houston

You can read Rothstein’s full rankings here.

We’re still a long way away from the return of college basketball. Even if there are no delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 season won’t start until early November.

Thankfully, we have Rothstein and other pundits to help whet our appetite throughout the offseason.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.