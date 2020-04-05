Jon Rothstein Updates His College Basketball Preseason Top 25

The 2019-20 men’s college basketball season should be coming to an end tomorrow night. Unfortunately, coronavirus has left us all longing for 2020-21.

As we look ahead to next year, we’ve already gotten several way-too-early preseason top 25 projections. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein constantly updates his rankings, and he doesn’t stick to 25 teams. Instead, Rothstein rates the top 45 programs.

At this point in the process, Rothstein shifts teams around based off transfer announcements, NBA draft declarations and late commitments. For instance, he moved Ohio State down to No. 28 today after the announcement that guard Luther Muhammad is transferring.

Right now, Gonzaga remains Rothstein’s No. 1 team, with Villanova, Baylor, Kansas and Iowa rounding out the first five.

His top 15 is as follows:

Gonzaga Villanova Baylor Kansas Iowa Creighton Virginia Michigan State Kentucky Duke Wisconsin UCLA Florida State Tennessee Houston

With the loss of Luther Muhammad, Ohio State is now 28 in the preseason edition of the ROTHSTEIN 45 for the 2020-21 college basketball season. LINK: https://t.co/KS37fpHmwf — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2020

You can read Rothstein’s full rankings here.

We’re still a long way away from the return of college basketball. Even if there are no delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 season won’t start until early November.

Thankfully, we have Rothstein and other pundits to help whet our appetite throughout the offseason.