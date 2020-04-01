The Spun

Josh Christopher, Country’s No. 10 Recruit, Names New Top 5

A general view of USC's basketball court.

One of the top recruits in the 2020 class took to social media to announce a new top five that poked fun at an elite program.

Josh Christopher, a five-star player from the state of California, announced the five finalists in his recruitment. The move comes just a few months after Christopher first announced his top five.

There’s only one change this time around and fans of that program won’t be happy with what he did to their logo. The five-star recruit crossed off Kentucky and substituted the Wildcats with USC.

The other four programs that remained on the list were: Arizona State, Michigan, Missouri, UCLA and USC. John Calipari and company can’t be happy to see their logo scratched out.

Juwan Howard and the Wolverines remain the favorites to land the top recruit, according to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions.

Christopher is the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 5 recruit from the state of California. He’s also the No. 3 shooting guard in the class.

He holds 21 offers in all, but the Wolverines are the overwhelming favorites in his recruitment so far.

The big winner on Tuesday night are the Trojans, who entered the top five of an elite recruit.

