ESPN received a bunch of criticism for naming Michael Jordan the greatest college basketball player ever. To be fair, the Worldwide Leader In Sports can’t control the votes.

Jordan is considered by many as the greatest player to ever step on the hardwood in the NBA. His brand also makes him one of the most iconic athletes of all-time. However, the reality is Jordan should not be thought of as the greatest in college basketball history.

That tile belongs to Lew Alcindor, a.k.a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. During his time with the UCLA Bruins, he won three-straight national player of the year awards and three NCAA championships.

Abdul-Jabbar shared his thoughts on ESPN’s greatest college basketball player of all-time bracket on social media. The legendary Bruin couldn’t help but laugh at Jordan winning the bracket.

Some of the most influential figures from the basketball community have shared their thoughts on Abdul-Jabbar getting snubbed.

Magic Johnson chimed in on Twitter, saying “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar/Lew Alcindor is decisively the undisputed GOAT of college basketball.”

This doesn’t mean Jordan wasn’t outstanding at North Carolina. After all, he did win a national title there. It simply means Abdul-Jabbar has a college basketball resume that might never be seen again.