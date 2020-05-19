Former College Basketball Coach Died Tuesday At 72

On Tuesday afternoon, the college basketball world received sad news when a longtime coach passed away.

Ken Burmeister, who coached at the University of Texas-San Antonio and Loyola of Chicago, died on Tuesday. He was 72 years old.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Burmeister passed away following his fight with cancer. Doctors placed Burmeister into hospice care last week.

The Loyola Men’s Basketball Twitter account released a short statement. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Ramblers head coach Ken Burmeister and offer our condolences to his family and friends,” the statement read.

Burmeister started his college coaching career as an assistant at the University of Texas-Arlington. He moved on to Iowa and then Arizona before landing his first head coaching job at UTSA.

During his second season with the Roadrunners, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament in 1987-88. The team bowed out in the first round and never made it back to the Big Dance.

Burmeister racked up a 72-44 record during his four seasons at UTSA. He eventually became the head coach at Loyola, where he led the team to a 40-71 record in four seasons.

Burmeister took a few years off before becoming the head coach at Incarnate Word. In 12 seasons there, he racked up a 202-138 record and led the team as it joined the Division I ranks.

Our thoughts are with the Burmeister family.