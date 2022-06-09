NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: TV personality/former NBA player Kenny Smith speaks onstage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums.

Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke.

His team consists of Phil Ford, Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Rasheed Wallace, and Brad Daugherty.

Fans overwhelmingly had the same critique: They felt Tyler Hansbrough was snubbed. Another commenter also endorsed Antawn Jamison for a starting spot.

They have a valid point. Hansbrough holds the school's all-time records in points and rebounds. The four-time consensus All-American led the Tar Heels to a national championship in 2009.

Wallace had a far better NBA career, but he averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 69 career games at UNC. Just going off their college production, Psycho T had the much better run at Chapel Hill.

Then again, as another fan posited, it doesn't really matter who else is playing when Jordan is leading your squad.

Who makes your starting five?