Kentucky, Louisville Among Schools Battling For Purdue C Matt Haarms

Kentucky and Louisville battle on the court every year. Now, they’re two of the teams in the running for Purdue big man transfer Matt Haarms.

Purdue announced that the 7-foot-3 Haarms announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier today. The Amsterdam native will be eligible immediately at his new school.

Given Haarms’ three years of experience (102 career games) and past production (7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game), it is not surprising to see that more than two dozen schools have already reached out to express their interest. Kentucky and Louisville are two of those teams.

The full list of early suitors can be found below, courtesy of ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. As you can see, it is loaded with major programs.

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms gave ESPN a list of more than 25 schools to reach out. pic.twitter.com/FbCXnJz8eH — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2020

Time will tell how strongly UK and Lousville puruse Haarms–and vice versa–but there’s no doubt he’d be a strong fit for either team.

Haarms finished his Purdue career ranked fourth all-time in career blocked shots with 210.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, Haarms averaged career-highs in points (9.4) and rebounds (5.4) per game while shooting 62 percent from the field.