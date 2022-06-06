Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. Announces His Transfer Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 17: Keion Brooks Jr. #12 of the Kentucky Wildcats secure a loose ball against KC Ndefo #11 of the St. Peter's Peacocks in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Kentucky basketball transfer forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced his commitment to Washington this afternoon.

Brooks entered the NCAA transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft earlier this offseason. After withdrawing from the draft last month, all that was left for the former five-star recruit to do was find a new school.

Brooks chose Washington from a list of more than a dozen schools that reached out after he announced his intentions to transfer. He becomes the second UK player to transfer to UW in recent years, joining guard Quade Green.

A Fort Wayne, Ind. native, Brooks appeared in 80 games for the Wildcats over three seasons, making 42 starts.

He started 33 games in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 10.8 points per contest while reaching double figures 17 times. Brooks only played in 16 games due to injury in 2020-21 but averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per appearance.

As a true freshman in 2019-20, the 6-foot-9 forward played in all 31 regular season games for Kentucky, averaging 4.5 points per outing.