Kevin Obanor, Standout Transfer, Down To 10 Schools

Kevin Obanor, the former Oral Roberts star and now one of the top transfers in college basketball, cut his list down to 10 schools on Saturday.

Obanor, the 6-foot-8 forward, was a star for the Golden Eagles last season. He scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to stun two-seed Ohio State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. After a breakout season, Obanor is now taking his talents elsewhere.

The talented forward announced earlier this week that he’s leaving Oral Roberts and will become a graduate transfer.

“Thank you, ORU, for helping me elevate on and off the court,” Obanor said in a statement via Twitter. “I truly gave my blood, sweat, and tears to be in a position to leave something better than I found it and by God’s grace, it’s been accomplished. … With that being said, I will be withdrawing my name from the NBA draft and will enter the transfer portal.”

Obanor has already trimmed his transfer list down to 10. He’s now considering Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas Tech, Creighton, Maryland, Illinios, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Alabama. Take a look.

I’m thankful for all the coaches that have offered me an opportunity to play at their schools! I wanna know what the fan base & support is looking like, keep the noise going! Where is the most love at 👀

Tag me in your best memes, keep following & I’ll be making a decision soon! pic.twitter.com/36KUNCEx1h — K.O (@_KevinObanor) July 10, 2021

Last season, Kevin Obanor averaged 18.7 points per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds in 28 games, all of which he started.

Obanor is without a doubt an instant-impact player, and will immediately elevate the team of his choosing. Right now, 10 schools are in the mix. That list will shrink as he gets closer to making a decision.

Where will the former Oral Roberts star play this upcoming season?