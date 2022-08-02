Kwame Evans, No. 7 Overall Recruit, Announces His Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

One of the top college basketball recruits is off the board. On Tuesday, five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon.

Evans is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Kentucky and UCF were considered serious threats to land Evans. Arizona and Auburn were also pursuing the star forward from Montverde Academy.

Evans believes Oregon head coach Dana Altman will get the best out of him at the collegiate level.

"I feel like it fits me the best and gives me the best chance to go to the NBA," Evans said, via Jeff Borzello. "It felt like family since day one."

Evans will join four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad for Oregon's 2023 recruiting class.

The Ducks still have more work to do for the 2023-24 season, but landing an elite prospect like Evans is a great start.