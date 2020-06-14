Lawsuit Alleges College Basketball Coach Told Player To Lie To Police

A Drake University student who was shot in the head by a men’s basketball player is alleging that a coach instructed the player to lie to police after the incident took place.

According to an AP report, Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed a lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and managers of the off-campus property where the accidental shooting occurred during a party last August.

Miller’s lawsuit alleges that the unnamed coach showed up before officers arrived on August 31, 2019. That night, Miller was shot in the head when Murphy unintentionally fired his gun, which is legally owned.

Miller underwent surgery and still struggles with his eyesight and gait as a result of his injuries, the lawsuit states.

“It is not true as claimed by the plaintiff that a Drake men’s basketball coach told Mr. Murphy to deny involvement in Mr. Miller’s injuries,” the school said in a statement. “Additionally, the residence in which the shooting incident took place is a private residence and is not owned or otherwise affiliated with the university.”

Murphy, who originally told officers that Miller fell and hit his head, pleaded guilty to making false reports to law enforcement and discharging a firearm within city limits, both misdemeanors.

He was fined, given a 30-say suspended jail sentence and placed on probation. Murphy was also suspended five games by the basketball program.

Last season, Murphy appeared in five games for the Bulldogs before suffering a season-ending knee injury in December.