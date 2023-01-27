Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster Dead At 82

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: A general view of the arena during the national anthem before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Longtime college basketball announcer Billy Packer has passed away at the age of 82.

Packer's son Mark, a Charlotte-based radio host for ESPN and ACC Network, shared the news of his father's death on Twitter tonight.

"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark Packer wrote.

Packer, who helped lead Wake Forest to the 1962 Final Four as a player, began his broadcasting career in Raleigh, N.C. in 1972. He made his leap to the national level at NBC in 1974 and remained there until 1981.

In 1981, Packer moved over to CBS, where he remained until his retirement in 2008. Packer called every NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including the Final Four, from 1975 to 2008.

We'd like to extend our condolences to Packer's friends and family during this difficult time.