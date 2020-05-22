A legendary NBA player announced he has tested positive for coronavirus in a statement on Twitter.

Former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing announced the news this afternoon. “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in the statement.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

According to a release from Georgetown, Ewing is under care in a local hospital. The release also states he is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball team to have tested positive for the virus.

Ewing spent the majority of his NBA career as a member of the Knicks – who selected him No. 1 overall in the 1985 NBA draft.

After a standout professional career, Ewing spent nearly 15 years as an assistant coach in the NBA. He eventually returned to his alma mater, where he has been the coach for the past three seasons.

In three years at Georgetown, has racked up a 49-46 record and 19-35 record in the Big East.

He hasn’t taken the team to the NCAA Tournament, but led the team to an NIT appearance during the 2018-19 season.