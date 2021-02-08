The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Coach Lew Hill

Lew Hill stands on the sideline.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Head Coach Lew Hill of the Texas-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros tries to talk to the referee during a semifinal game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico State won 79-72. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley head coach Lew Hill coached last night’s game against the Texas Southern Tigers, a 77-75 loss. Over night, the passed away in his sleep.

Hill was just 56 years old. He spent 2011-16 as an assistant coach at Oklahoma, before landing his first head coaching opportunity at UTRGV, where he was 59-73. He had a pair of postseason berths, making the CBI in 2018, and the CIT in 2019.

The news is absolutely shocking. Hill was still very young, and given the fact that he just coached, his abrupt death is an absolute shock. According to Jeff Goodman, he had a recent bout with COVID-19, and dealt with other recent health issues, and was planning to step away for the rest of the season.

Hill played his college ball at Wichita State. He’d stay in the area to begin his coaching career after his graduation in 1989, at Wichita East High School, before making the jump to the college ranks. After stints at South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State, East Carolina, Texas A&M, and UNLV, he landed with Lon Kruger, before getting his shot to lead a program at UTRGV. This is just a really sad day for the college basketball community.

We don’t have much more information on the cause of death for Lew Hill beyond what Goodman has shared. Obviously his recent reported COVID-19 diagnosis is a cause for concern, but we don’t want to jump to conclusions here.

We’ll have more on this as it comes out, and of course, our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone in the UTRGV community impacted by this tragic loss.


