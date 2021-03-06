Liberty Becomes First Team To Qualify For 2021 NCAA Tournament

For the third year in a row, Ritchie McKay and his Liberty Flames were the No. 1 team in the Atlantic Sun Conference in the regular season. And for the third year in a row, they’ve qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Liberty are slated to take on North Alabama in the ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship this Sunday. But whether the Flames win or lose the game, it doesn’t matter.

North Alabama is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2023 due to their ongoing transition period. So even if the Lions win on Sunday, their spot in the tournament would go to the Atlantic Sun regular season champion: In this case, the Liberty Flames.

Liberty’s spot in the NCAA Tournament is well-deserved. They took on five Power Five schools in the regular season, going 2-3 against them. The Flames haven’t lost a game since mid-January and are riding an 11-game winning streak heading into their game against North Alabama – who they’ve already beaten twice.

Last year the Flames were riding high into March Madness with a school-record 30 wins. But the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from challenging for the national title.

Ritchie McKay has been to the NCAA Tournament two other times before, once with Liberty and once with New Mexico. He got the Flames into the Round of 32 in 2019 thanks to an upset over Mississippi State, but was then eliminated by Virginia Tech.

Perhaps he’ll have better luck in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. After the year we’ve had, anything feels possible.