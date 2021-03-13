Lisa Byington Reacts To Historic NCAA Tournament Opportunity

Earlier this week, Turner Sports and CBS announced their broadcasting crews for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. One name on the list of commentators stood out: Lisa Byington.

Byington has been utilized as a sideline reporter for the NCAA Tournament in the past. Fast forward to this March, and she’ll become the first female play-by-play broadcaster for a men’s tournament game.

This is a historic achievement for Byington, who opened up about this upcoming opportunity in a heartfelt letter she shared on social media.

“You dream big. You work hard. You let the results come as they may … but if you do those first two things, chances are you won’t have any regrets,” Byington wrote. “I am humbled, honored and so grateful for this opportunity. The NCAA Tournament has always been my favorite event. To me, it’s the equivalent of getting to do your own Super Bowl. ”

Thank you … for the incredible response … for the messages and encouragement. I am grateful, honored, and excited for this opportunity. I try to put it in perspective here … https://t.co/uPFJIciRmz pic.twitter.com/yNeAB1pOkh — Lisa Byington (@LisaByington) March 13, 2021

Byington also revealed her dream for the sports broadcasting industry in her letter.

“My dream is this: for little girls and little boys to wake up one day as adults, and have a female voice on a “men’s” game be background noise. I know that sounds odd… to desire to be “background noise.” But think about this, and how many games you have had “on in the background,” and you never thought twice about who the announcers were. That doesn’t happen in today’s world, when a woman is calling a football game or a men’s basketball game. And I include myself in that group, whenever I hear a female’s voice, I am trying to figure out who it is.”

It was only a matter of time until Byington became a key voice for college hoops. She has put a ton of hard work in over the years and deserves this opportunity.

Byington will be working alongside Tom McCarthy through the Round of 32.

[Lisa Byington]