Longtime College Basketball Coach Stan Heath Lands New Job

Veteran college basketball head coach Stan Heath officially has a new job, and it is at a familiar place.

Heath has been hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Eastern Michigan, his alma mater. The 56-year-old Michigan native was a guard for the Eagles from 1984-87.

Since 2017, Heath has been the head coach of the NBA G League’s Lakeland Magic. He recently led the team to the league championship in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, earning Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Prior to being hired in the G League, Heath had been an assistant coach at Boston College for two seasons. Before that, he was a college head coach for 17 seasons, starting at Kent State during 2001-02 campaign.

After taking Kent State to the Elite Eight in his only season with the Golden Flashes, Heath was hired at the University of Arkansas. From 2002-07, he went 82-71 with the Razorbacks, capping off his tenure with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Arkansas fired Health, but he was immediately hired at USF. In seven years with the Bulls, he went just 97-129, but did post a pair of 20-win campaigns and led the program to a 2010 NIT bid and 2012 NCAA Tournament berth.

At Eastern Michigan, Heath inherits a program that finished 6-12 this past season under Rob Murphy.