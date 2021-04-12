The Spun

Longtime College Basketball Coach Stan Heath Lands New Job

Head coach Stan Heath signals a play in from the sideline.NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 18: Head coach Stan Heath of the South Florida Bulls looks on against the Ohio Bobcats during the third round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 18, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Veteran college basketball head coach Stan Heath officially has a new job, and it is at a familiar place.

Heath has been hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Eastern Michigan, his alma mater. The 56-year-old Michigan native was a guard for the Eagles from 1984-87.

Since 2017, Heath has been the head coach of the NBA G League’s Lakeland Magic. He recently led the team to the league championship in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, earning Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Prior to being hired in the G League, Heath had been an assistant coach at Boston College for two seasons. Before that, he was a college head coach for 17 seasons, starting at Kent State during 2001-02 campaign.

After taking Kent State to the Elite Eight in his only season with the Golden Flashes, Heath was hired at the University of Arkansas. From 2002-07, he went 82-71 with the Razorbacks, capping off his tenure with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Arkansas fired Health, but he was immediately hired at USF. In seven years with the Bulls, he went just 97-129, but did post a pair of 20-win campaigns and led the program to a 2010 NIT bid and 2012 NCAA Tournament berth.

At Eastern Michigan, Heath inherits a program that finished 6-12 this past season under Rob Murphy.


