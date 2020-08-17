On Monday afternoon, Colorado State basketball announced the passing of former player and coach Boyd “Tiny” Grant.

According to the Colorado State release, Grant suffered a stroke on Saturday and was unable to recover. He was 87 years old.

Grant played for the Rams from 1955-57 and was an assistant coach at his alma mater from 1961-72. After head coaching stints at the College of Southern Idaho (1974-77) and Fresno State (1977-86), Grant returned to lead the Colorado State program from 1987-91.

Grant won a NJCAA national title at Southern Idaho in 1976. As for his Division I coaching career, he compiled an overall record of 275-120 at Fresno State and CSU. Grant’s teams won five conference regular season titles and three conference tournament crowns.

Overall, Grant made five NCAA Tournament appearances (three with the Bulldogs and two with Colorado State). In 1983, under Grant’s direction, Fresno State captured the NIT Championship.

It is with great sorrow we share that legendary Ram player and coach Boyd "Tiny" Grant passed away today on his 87th birthday. All #CSURams extend their sympathies to the Grant family and all who had the joy of knowing him.https://t.co/LlwqTHdghX#TeamTogether #ProudToBe pic.twitter.com/f7UzMIvyjd — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) August 17, 2020

Grant was also inducted into the National Junior College Basketball, Colorado State University Athletic, Fresno Athletic and Snow College Halls of Fame.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Grant’s friends and family during this difficult time.