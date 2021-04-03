On Friday night, the Arizona Wildcats pulled off an incredible upset win over the UConn Huskies in the Women’s Final Four.

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies entered the contest as heavy favorites. National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, a freshman phenom, couldn’t get anything going against a stout Wildcats defense, though.

UConn struggled throughout much of the first half, falling down 32-22 at the half. That’s right, one of the most dominant offenses in women’s college basketball was held to just 22 first half points.

UConn found it’s footing offensively in the second half, but the Wildcats were equal to the task. In the end, Arizona walked out with a 69-59 victory over the heavily-favored Huskies.

Following the game, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes had an incredible reaction to leading her team to the national title game. After the upset, Barnes huddled her team around her and gave an impassioned speech.

Check it out.

Shame on anybody who tries to make Adia Barnes apologize for telling the skeptics to F themselves. That’s a great moment. pic.twitter.com/qNq1vkGPHC — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 3, 2021

She took to Twitter late Friday night to address the celebration.

“Gary, I was so pumped up it was the heat of the moment and it was supposed to be a private moment with my team!” she said. “I told them WE BELIEVED IN US! FORGET EVERYONE THAT DIDN’T, I WILL GO TO WAR WITH U ANYTIME ANY PLACE!! Not the best look but I was loving on my team.”

She may have used some inappropriate language and hand gestures to get her point across, but who can blame her? She just led her team to an improbable win over the top ranked program in women’s college basketball.

Now the Wildcats will face off against the Stanford Cardinal in the national title game. Arizona and Stanford tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN.