Colgate has all the makings of a Cinderella team in this year’s 2021 NCAA Tournament, but first, it’ll have to try and get past the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Big Dance is officially underway. Florida-Virginia Tech got the day started before Colgate and Arkansas tipped off as the second first-round game of the tournament.

The Raiders, a trendy upset pick, came out guns blazing, forcing the Razorbacks into tough, contested shots all while hitting a few clutch threes of their own. Colgate built its lead to 33-16 midway through the first half, but it didn’t last long.

Arkansas finally woke up late in the first half, going on a 17-0 run to take a 36-33 halftime lead into the locker room. The impressive run began when Davonte Davis dropped a dime to Desi Sills for an easy bucket right at the basket.

Take a look.

Davis drops a dime. Arkansas was down 14 and now takes the lead into halftime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uch03kcmov — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

The game’s not over yet. Arkansas has just a three-point lead at the half. Colgate has plenty of time to mount a comeback and pull off a shocking upset. The Raiders can play major spoilers and potential bracket busters with a win.

The Razorbacks aren’t just favorites to win today’s game. Plenty March Madness fans have Arkansas at least reaching the Sweet 16. Some even think it’s capable of making a run to the Final Four. Those aspirations will burst if Colgate can pull off the win today.

So far, the Razorbacks look like they’ll be able to march to victory. Tune into Tru TV to catch the rest of the action.