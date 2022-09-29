Look: Basketball World Reacts To Carlos Boozer Son News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 8: Former NBA player, Carlos Boozer speaks to the media before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz on April 8, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images) Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

When 247Sports debuted its initial 2025 high school basketball prospect rankings today, a familiar name was at the top.

Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 player in the 2025, per 247Sports. The Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus power forward already has multiple scholarship offers, including one from his father's alma mater.

Cameron's twin brother Cayden is a pretty good player in his own right, checking in at No. 24 in the 247 Rankings. He's a shooting guard with offers from Duke and Miami, like his sibling.

It seems crazy that Boozer, who only retired from the NBA in 2015, already has two sons who are high-level Division I recruits, including one who is the top player in his class.

College basketball analysts and fans have been discussing this news all afternoon.

There's a long way to go before the class of 2025 exits high school, so these rankings will change at least a half dozen times until then.

It's clear that Cameron Boozer is an elite talent though, one who will be ranked at or near the top of his class over the next couple of years.