Look: Big Ten Fans Furious With Men's Basketball Decision

CHICAGO - MARCH 12: The Iowa Hawkeyes hudle up as cheerleaders for the Wisconsin Badgers perform a routine prior to their semifinal game on the third day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 12, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Last week, the Big Ten announced its new television deal. The monstrous, $1 billion annually deal is with FOX, CBS and NBC.

While the deal is great for the conference in a financial sense, it will frustrate some men's basketball fans.

Roughly 20 percent of men's basketball games will take place on the Peacock streaming service.

Fans are not happy.

"Welcome to our hell, B1G," one fan tweeted.

"This objectively sucks . Would have preferred Big Ten taking a little less money and making sure USA was primary distribution for basketball over Peacock. Even something with Amazon would have been better given household adoption of Prime video vs Peacock," another fan added.

"So $7 billion just doesn’t get you as much as it used to," one fan added.

"The older audience likely won't sign up for Peacock, they'll just go to a local bar to watch or listen to the radio. And the issue for the younger audience isn't the streaming itself, it is that the quality of internally-produced broadcasts on Peacock has been DREADFUL," another fan wrote.

Hopefully the streaming service flows well during the season.