Look: Bill Raftery Almost Got Decked During Ohio State-UNC Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: CBS Sports commentator Bill Raftery stands as the American national anthem is performed before calling the CBS Sports Classic between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at T-Mobile Arena on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels 98-69. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During this Saturday's thriller between North Carolina and Ohio State, CBS broadcaster Bill Raftery was nearly knocked out by Buckeyes guard Sean McNeil.

McNeil was trying to save the ball for Ohio State when he ran into the broadcast table at full speed. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Raftery handled this situation the only way he knows how, dropping a few one-liners on the broadcast.

"I picked up the charge," Raftery joked. "It just hurt my refreshing hand."

Here's a video of Raftery bracing for the collision:

As for the actual game, North Carolina defeated Ohio State in overtime by a final score of 89-84.

Armando Bacot was dominant for the Tar Heels, finishing this game with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Caleb Love and R.J. Davis played well too, combining for 43 points.

Next up for North Carolina is a showdown with Michigan. Ohio State, meanwhile, will face Maine.