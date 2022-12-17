Look: Bill Raftery Almost Got Decked During Ohio State-UNC Game
During this Saturday's thriller between North Carolina and Ohio State, CBS broadcaster Bill Raftery was nearly knocked out by Buckeyes guard Sean McNeil.
McNeil was trying to save the ball for Ohio State when he ran into the broadcast table at full speed. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Raftery handled this situation the only way he knows how, dropping a few one-liners on the broadcast.
"I picked up the charge," Raftery joked. "It just hurt my refreshing hand."
Here's a video of Raftery bracing for the collision:
As for the actual game, North Carolina defeated Ohio State in overtime by a final score of 89-84.
Armando Bacot was dominant for the Tar Heels, finishing this game with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Caleb Love and R.J. Davis played well too, combining for 43 points.
Next up for North Carolina is a showdown with Michigan. Ohio State, meanwhile, will face Maine.