Look: Caitlin Clark Reacts To Crushing Paige Bueckers News

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is just like any other college basketball fan when it comes to the devastating news that UConn star Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL. She's understandably bummed.

Clark extended a message of support to Bueckers on Twitter this afternoon, minutes after the Huskies shared that the high-scoring guard will miss the 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL Monday.

"Praying for you @paigebueckers1. Someone who is so good for our game! Can’t wait to see you come back even stronger," Clark wrote.

This is devastating to hear, especially considering Bueckers missed significant time with injuries during this past season.

After she returned to the court, she picked up right where she left off, leading UConn to the national championship game.

Hopefully, Bueckers can make a full recovery and be back on the court in 2023-24.