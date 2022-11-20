Look: College Basketball Coaches' Brittney Griner Shirt Goes Viral

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer sent a message during their matchup on Sunday.

Staley and VanDerveer wore long-sleeved t-shirts supporting WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Griner, who is serving a 9 1/2-year sentence for drug possession, was moved to a Russian penal colony last week.

On the front of the white shirts, there was a sketch of Griner with her name written above it.

"The back of the T-shirts, which were designed by Playa Society and are expected to be available for sale later this month, have a message to Griner that reads: 'Dear BG: We love you and are fighting for you. Millions of us are uplifting your name every chance we get, and we won't stop until you are home. We hope our love and support reaches you and ultimately sets you free,'" wrote ESPN's M.A. Voepel.

Griner's recent transfer to a penal colony, while expected, has still been terrifying for her family and supporters. Russian penal colonies are known for having much harsher conditions than prison.

"Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment," her lawyers said in a statement recently, via ESPN.

Griner is being held in in Mordovia, about 210 miles east of Moscow.