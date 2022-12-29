Look: College Basketball Court Ruined By Burst Pipe

LITTLE ROCK, AR - JANUARY 02: Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns bundle during a timeout during an NCAA basketball game between the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns and the Little Rock Trojans at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, AR (Photo by Christopher Brashers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A busted pipe has apparently ruined a major college basketball arena's floor.

This week, a pipe burst at the Jack Stephens Center, home to the Little Rock Trojans.

Little Rock shared a photo of the floor earlier on Wednesday evening.

Here's more on what happened:

Freezing temperatures caused a water coil to rupture which flooded the Jack Stephens basketball court with water.

Crews have been actively working to fix the issues and spent the afternoon ripping up the hardwood floors in order to fix the problem, and any other issues they came in contact with.

Due to the condition of the Jack Stephens Center, Thursday's Men's and Women's big doubleheader against UT Martin will now be moved to Simmons Bank Arena.

Little Rock has had to cancel games this week due to the unfortunate flooding.

Hopefully, we'll see a new court on the floor soon.