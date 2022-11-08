Look: College Basketball Opening Night Final Score Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The opening night of college basketball often features some lopsided scores as teams typically ease their way into the new season.

James Madison's men's hoops team certainly did that this afternoon. The Dukes' opening opponent was the University of Valley Forge, a Division III school out of Pennsylvania.

The poor Patriots were horribly outgunned. JMU led 72-11 at halftime and wound up eking out a 123-38 victory.

All 14 JMU players who played found the scoring column. Six of them scored in double figures, led by Noah Freidel's 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

We would like to shout out Valley Forge guard Jay White though, who managed to score 20 of his team's 38 points. From this point forward, he can always say he dropped 20 on a Division I team.

James Madison can enjoy this blowout until Wednesday, when they host Hampton. We're going to guess that will be a slightly tougher contest.