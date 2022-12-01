Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Coach's Wild Ejection

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 29: Jerry Stackhouse the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 29, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU.

With approximately eight minutes remaining, Commodores senior Liam Robbins got called for a technical foul after his dunk narrowed the deficit to 54-51. The referees seemingly responded to the big man tapping his head after the slam.

Incensed by the decision, Stackhouse got his own tech when shouting at an official. It doesn't take an expert lip reader to determine that he appeared to yell some naughty words at the referee.

Despite Vanderbilt coaches and a security staffer holding him back, Stackhouse continued his verbal tirade until getting ejected with a second technical foul.

"Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection," Kyle Boone of CBS Sports wrote when sharing a video of the commotion. "My gosh."

"Shew, that was some elite 'Hold me back!' action," The Athletic's Kyle Tucker wrote.

"Vanderbilt giving Stackhouse an extension before this season may be as insane as anything that has happened in college football contracts, "USA Today's Dan Wolken said.

"He hasn't been this hot since that mid-flight card game with Christian Laettner," Shawn Krest joked, referencing a 1999 incident where Stackhouse gave his teammate a black eye.

Stackhouse's antics cost his team. Adrian Baldwin Jr. made four of six ensuing free-throw attempts for the Rams, who earned a 70-65 victory at Richmond.

Vanderbilt fell to 3-4 this season and is 42-58 since hiring Stackhouse in 2019. The outcome probably didn't quell the former NBA All-Star's anger.