Look: College Basketball's Schedule Is 'Loaded' On Saturday
College hoops fans are in store for a full day of great matchups.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman highlighted six games on a "loaded" Saturday slate. Aside from the formerly No. 1 North Carolina, which has rebounded from a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins, every team is ranked.
Each game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or CBS. Here's a look at the stacked schedule.
The action starts with No. 8 Kansas hosting No. 14 Indiana at noon ET. Led by Jalen Wilson, the Jayhawks will look to remain unbeaten at Allen Fieldhouse this season.
Starting 9-1 with wins over North Carolina and Houston, Alabama is looking to turn Tuscaloosa into a basketball town. The No. 4 Crimson Tide can make another big statement with a road win over No. 15 Gonzaga, which would match last season's loss total (four) with another defeat.
Speaking of Houston, the No. 5 Cougars will arguably play the game of the day when opposing No. 2 Virginia. The undefeated Cavaliers can make a claim for a top spot with a victory in Charlottesville.
Although the Tar Heels unexpectedly tumbled, they can get back on track by beating the Buckeyes at Madison Square Garden. No. 23 Ohio State improved to 7-2 with a buzzer-beating win over Rutgers last week.
The World's Most Famous Arena will host another marquee matchup after the UNC-Ohio State game. Two of college basketball's most prestigious programs collide when UCLA faces Kentucky.
Finally, fans who haven't gotten their fill can stay up to watch No. 9 Arizona host No. 6 Tennessee at 10:30 p.m. ET.