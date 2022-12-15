Look: College Basketball's Schedule Is 'Loaded' On Saturday

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Kansas Jayhawks on November 30, 2011 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College hoops fans are in store for a full day of great matchups.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman highlighted six games on a "loaded" Saturday slate. Aside from the formerly No. 1 North Carolina, which has rebounded from a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins, every team is ranked.

Each game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or CBS. Here's a look at the stacked schedule.

The action starts with No. 8 Kansas hosting No. 14 Indiana at noon ET. Led by Jalen Wilson, the Jayhawks will look to remain unbeaten at Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Starting 9-1 with wins over North Carolina and Houston, Alabama is looking to turn Tuscaloosa into a basketball town. The No. 4 Crimson Tide can make another big statement with a road win over No. 15 Gonzaga, which would match last season's loss total (four) with another defeat.

Speaking of Houston, the No. 5 Cougars will arguably play the game of the day when opposing No. 2 Virginia. The undefeated Cavaliers can make a claim for a top spot with a victory in Charlottesville.

Although the Tar Heels unexpectedly tumbled, they can get back on track by beating the Buckeyes at Madison Square Garden. No. 23 Ohio State improved to 7-2 with a buzzer-beating win over Rutgers last week.

The World's Most Famous Arena will host another marquee matchup after the UNC-Ohio State game. Two of college basketball's most prestigious programs collide when UCLA faces Kentucky.

Finally, fans who haven't gotten their fill can stay up to watch No. 9 Arizona host No. 6 Tennessee at 10:30 p.m. ET.